Villagree Luxury Homes returns to Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Villagree Luxury Homes, is back in this year’s Parade of homes after winning the 2021 People’s Choice Award last year.

This home, Alpine Park Estate, is located in Cathedral Pines with a price of $3,780,000. Total square feet for the home is 7,046 with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a exercise room. The home has Scandinavian modern architecture throughout, which was inspired by the owners.

The home will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sep. 25.

For more information on the Colorado Springs Parade of homes click here.

For more information on Villagree Luxury Homes click here.

