Threats to Denver Public Library, Commerce City high school under investigation

DENVER (KKTV) - All libraries in the Denver Public Library network are closed Wednesday due to a threat.

The library system says the threat was received overnight and has not elaborated further. The below message was posted to its website Wednesday morning:

“All Denver Public Library locations are closed today, Sept. 21, out of an abundance of caution due to an unspecified threat received overnight. The library is working with local law enforcement to determine when it is safe for our staff and the public to reopen. All bookmobile stops are also canceled.”

This follows the announcement by a suburban Denver high school that it was closing Wednesday due to a threat investigation. Adams City High School in Commerce City said a threat began circulating on social media Tuesday night.

There’s currently no indication the threats are related.

It also comes on the heels of several fake threat reports, known as swatting, made earlier this week in multiple Colorado cities, as well as a handful of other states.

The validity of the threats made against Denver Public Library and the high school remain under investigation.

