Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Platte Avenue on a disturbance between two men who reportedly knew each other. The area is between Nevada and Tejon near Acacia Park. Officers found an adult man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. However, police did tell 11 News on scene the suspect is known to officers, but no suspect description is available yet.

The area was closed to pedestrians and motorists while officers investigated, but reopened around 1 a.m.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Alert: CSPD is on scene of a shooting 100 E Platte Ave. Platte is blocked off for all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Tejon and Nevada. Media staging is at Tejon/Platte. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.