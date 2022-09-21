Shooting investigation underway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation was underway Tuesday night in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs.

Just before 10 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced an area in the 100 block of E. Platte Avenue was blocked to pedestrians and motorists. The area is near Acacia Park.

Police at the scene told 11 News the shooting was tied to a physical altercation between two men at about 9:20 p.m. Details on how seriously the victim was injured were not available. Information on the suspect was also not immediately available.

As additional information is shared by authorities this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a large law enforcement presence.

Alert: CSPD is on scene of a shooting 100 E Platte Ave. Platte is blocked off for all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Tejon and Nevada. Media staging is at Tejon/Platte. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 21, 2022

