Robbery suspects get away after hitting two Colorado Springs police cruisers

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:53 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbery suspects got away after hitting two Colorado Springs police cruisers.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says two suspect entered a business in the 3200 block of Platte Avenue, near Chelton, around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, stealing a large amount of cash and merchandise.

Officers later located the suspects. When officers tried to stop the suspects, they drove away, hitting two police cruisers, leaving one with moderate damage and the other with minor damage.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

