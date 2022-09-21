Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict.

Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.

Berreth was last seen in public on Nov. 22, 2018 on surveillance footage at a Woodland Park grocery store.

In a response to the defense, a prosecutor says the state still stands behind the evidence presented in Frazee’s trial.

The Colorado Court of Appeals is hearing arguments in the case. As of Tuesday, there is no timeline on a decision for the appeal.

THE TIMELINE ON THE CASE

- Nov. 22, 2018: Kelsey Berreth was last seen in public on surveillance footage at a Woodland Park grocery store.

- Nov. 25, 2018: Berreth’s cell phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho. Police released this information to the public on Dec. 7.

- Dec. 14, 2018: Police execute a search warrant at Frazee’s home.

- Dec. 15, 2018: Authorities offer a $25,000 reward for information on the case.

- Dec. 21, 2018: Frazee arrested

- Dec. 22, 2018: Authorities in Idaho announced they discovered possible evidence in the case

- Dec. 27, 2018: A judge ruled the 1-year-old child Berreth and Frazee share would remain in physical custody of Berreth’s parents.

- Oct. 28, 2019 the trial for Patrick Frazee started

-Nov. 18, 2019 Frazee was found guilty on the following charges:

1. Felony first-degree murder after deliberation

2. Class 2 felony first-degree murder after deliberation, with solicitation

3. Felony first-degree murder

4. Class 2 felony first-degree murder after deliberation, with solicitation

5. Class 2 felony first-degree murder after deliberation, with solicitation

6. Tampering with a deceased human body

7. Violent crime causing death

8. Violent crime using a weapon

