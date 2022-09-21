Multiple injuries reported following light rail derailment in Aurora
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - At least three people were injured following a light rail derailment in Aurora on Wednesday.
The incident was reported by Aurora Police just after 4 p.m. in the area of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard near Town Center.
Last time this article was updated, the cause of the derailment was under investigation and the intersection was closed.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.