Multiple injuries reported following light rail derailment in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - At least three people were injured following a light rail derailment in Aurora on Wednesday.

The incident was reported by Aurora Police just after 4 p.m. in the area of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard near Town Center.

Last time this article was updated, the cause of the derailment was under investigation and the intersection was closed.

#APDTrafficAlert: An @RideRTD train has derailed at the intersection of Exposition and Sable. Multiple injuries reported, unknown extent.



The entire intersection will be CLOSED for an extended time.



Any updates will be here. @AuroraFireDpt pic.twitter.com/TN7FTsmr7K — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 21, 2022

