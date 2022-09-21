Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied

A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and Vindicator in Colorado Springs. Riley was killed in the store on June 11.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man authorities believe is responsible for ending the life of a teenager at a Colorado Springs Walgreens is going through the court process.

On Tuesday, a judge announced the case against Joshua Johnson will go to trial with an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 15. According to arrest papers, investigators believe Johnson killed 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Walgreens off Centennial and Vindicator. Whitelaw and Johnson were coworkers and Whitelaw reportedly told store managers in 2021 that Johnson was making advances towards her and she was uncomfortable. Whitelaw’s body was found inside the break room of the store on the evening of June 11. Johnson was arrested by state troopers the following day nearly 100 miles outside the city, covered in cuts and bruises. Johnson told troopers he had been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs.

The judge also denied bail for Johnson.

Click here for previous coverage.

A fundraiser for Whitelaw was created. Click here for more information and to give.

