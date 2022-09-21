It’s a BOY! Name the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s hoglet for a chance to meet him!

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is inviting the public to name this little one!
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you every wanted to get up close and personal with a baby hog???

Can he be any cuter???
Now’s your chance! All you have to do is put your thinking cap on and come up with the perfect name for this little cutie!

(Look at this face! How can anyone pass this up!)

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Thursday that the month-old hoglet is a BOY and is taking name suggestions through 7 p.m. MST on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The person with the winning name gets to meet the baby hog!

Enter your most creative name by clicking here!

