GreenPal, a lawn-mowing app, launches in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - GreenPal, a lawn care service and mowing app, has officially launched in Colorado Springs.

The app allows homeowners to find lawn care professionals in their area to come directly their homes. Co-founder Gene Caballero has been in the lawn care industry his whole life and felt a need for this type of service.

“My first job was in tech sales, my territory was the west coast, and I was previewed to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, and just knew if some stranger was going to pick them up, or allow a stranger to sleep in their extra room bedroom for money, then the same would happen with home services and so GreenPal lanced in 2012,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

The whole process is contactless for the homeowner and the lawn care professionals.

“It’s convince, in the height of the summer, if you call ten landscaping professionals you are probably going to get ten voicemails, so GreenPal does a fantastic job of connecting homeowners with landscaping professionals,” said Caballero.

GeenPal doesn’t only focus on lawn care, but operates in the winter with snow removal.

“Holistically from the vendor side, we’ve actually created an operating system for those guys, so not only do we handle the demand creation, we also handle the scheduling, the payment process, and the route optimization,” said Caballero. “For homeowners I think the consumer demand has shifted so much, that people are expecting this type of service, so we are just happy to be able to provide that niche, in an industry that has kind of fallen by the way side technology wise.”

