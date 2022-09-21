GreenPal, a lawn-mowing app, launches in Colorado Springs

By Samantha Basirico
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - GreenPal, a lawn care service and mowing app, has officially launched in Colorado Springs.

The app allows homeowners to find lawn care professionals in their area to come directly their homes. Co-founder Gene Caballero has been in the lawn care industry his whole life and felt a need for this type of service.

“My first job was in tech sales, my territory was the west coast, and I was previewed to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, and just knew if some stranger was going to pick them up, or allow a stranger to sleep in their extra room bedroom for money, then the same would happen with home services and so GreenPal lanced in 2012,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

The whole process is contactless for the homeowner and the lawn care professionals.

“It’s convince, in the height of the summer, if you call ten landscaping professionals you are probably going to get ten voicemails, so GreenPal does a fantastic job of connecting homeowners with landscaping professionals,” said Caballero.

GeenPal doesn’t only focus on lawn care, but operates in the winter with snow removal.

“Holistically from the vendor side, we’ve actually created an operating system for those guys, so not only do we handle the demand creation, we also handle the scheduling, the payment process, and the route optimization,” said Caballero. “For homeowners I think the consumer demand has shifted so much, that people are expecting this type of service, so we are just happy to be able to provide that niche, in an industry that has kind of fallen by the way side technology wise.”

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
WATCH: Unknown objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
Dutch Bros. robbery 9/20/22.
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
Swatting calls graphic.
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado

Latest News

Villagree Luxury Homes 2022 Alpine Park Estate
Villagree Luxury Homes returns to Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied
Villagree Luxury Homes, Alpine Park Estate kitchen
Villagree Luxury Homes in 2022 Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
Threats to Denver Public Library, Commerce City high school under investigation