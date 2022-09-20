Woman seriously hurt after train hits police cruiser in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman in police custody was seriously injured when a law enforcement vehicle collided with a train.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the incident happened on the night of Sept. 16 during a road rage investigation in Fort Lupton. Fort Lupton and Platteville police officers responded to reports of a driver with a gun, and after finding the suspect vehicle, pulled the woman over. CBI says the driver stopped just past the railroad tracks and an officer with the Platteville Police Department pulled in behind her -- and right on the train tracks.

Two Fort Lupton officers then arrived on scene and detained the woman on suspicion of felony menacing. She was placed in the back of the Platteville police cruiser.

“While the officers cleared the suspect vehicle as part of the investigation, a train traveling northbound struck the PPD patrol car,” CBI said.

The woman is expected to survive, though she remained in the hospital as of Monday with numerous injuries. No officers were hurt.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the original road rage incident, while Colorado State Patrol is the lead on the crash investigation. CBI says it was requested to investigate the circumstances around the woman being seriously hurt while in police custody.

The injured party has been identified as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez of Greeley.

