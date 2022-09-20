WATCH: Unknown objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday

Video taken 9/20/22 6:45 am. Objects were visible from Hartsel to Calhan Colorado according to 11 News Viewers. 11 News is working to find out what they are.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado.

One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky from Harsel while he was looking east toward Colorado Springs at about 6:38 in the morning. He added that he was able to watch the objects for about 10 minutes before they were out of sight. Video of the objects can be viewed at the top of this article.

11 News reached out to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo. An official with the NWS said they did pick something up on radar in an area east of Colorado Springs, but they have not been able to identify the objects. Someone with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told 11 News they would be checking with the Space Center to see if they were tracking anything Tuesday morning.

11 News is choosing to report this story in hopes our coverage will help us uncover what the objects were by bringing attention to them. 11 News will update this story if we get any other details on what the objects were. If you witnessed the objects, and you have video and pictures, please call KKTV at 719-578-0000 and ask for Tony.

