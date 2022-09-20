WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:03 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main.
Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
A video tweeted by the Wheat Ridge Police Department showed the crazy scene:
