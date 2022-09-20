Colorado Springs murder trial pushed out to for man accused of killing his wife in 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man facing murder charges in his wife’s disappearance waived his right to a speedy trial in court Monday, pushing his new trial date out four months.

Dane Kallungi was supposed to go to trial Oct. 5 in El Paso County. He was arrested in June of 2021 in Albuquerque when trying to get onto an Air Force base there. He’s accused of killing his wife, Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, who hasn’t been heard from since 2019. The trial is now scheduled for Feb. 7.

Amaga Kallungi was last known to be living at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs. According to previous KKTV coverage, she disappeared in March 2019. Investigators have not found her body, and she has not been located alive.

Dane Kallungi’s attorneys asked for the trial date to be pushed out. They did not give a reason why in court. The district attorney’s office says they have been in communication with Amaga Kallungi’s mom, who was last known to be living in Hong Kong. The DA’s office would not comment when asked if she was planning to be in town for Dane Kallungi’s trial.

The suspect and Amaga Kallungi were going through a divorce at the time she disappeared, but Colorado court records show the divorce was not finalized.

Early on in KKTV’s coverage of Amaga Kallungi’s disappearance, her friends said they were just hoping for her to return home safe. “Jepsy deserves to be at home, to be with her family, so that’s what we’re all just waiting for,” one friend said.

