Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County

Suspected gas thief.
Suspected gas thief.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday.

A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-583-6250.

