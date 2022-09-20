Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday.
A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-583-6250.
