Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday.

A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-583-6250.

Can you ID this man wanted in gas theft from a Pueblo West business? Was seen siphoning gas from underground tank. Driving older, 2dr blue/blk SUV with no license plates. He has red hair, blk shirt & jean shorts. Know him, call us (719)583-6250, Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/rzEa8Io4tc — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) September 19, 2022

