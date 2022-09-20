National Voter Registration Day: Register or update your information ahead of the November 8th election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday, September 20th is National Voter Registration Day!

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, who sees about 900 registrations a day, many through people updating their driver’s licenses, or a change of address through the post office.

“Often people move, they buy a new home or their move into another apartment, or they come in from someplace else into El Paso County and this is a great way, as a reminder, to let people know, check your voter registration that we have the most current address,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

According to the National Voter Registration Day website, Tuesday “involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a single day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts.” According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office says this year’s ballot is likely the largest physical ballot ever in the county due to the amount of national, state and county-wide issues and candidates. The last closest ballot to this size was the previous presidential election.

“The local issues are issues that effect you each and every day. The national issues can sometimes be a little sexy and more of interest but often their reach is a little less to the average citizen in their community,” said Broerman.

Ballots in El Paso County will go out Monday, October 17th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. All ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, to receive your ballot by mail:

Register to vote or update your voter registration online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov through the 8th day before Election Day;

Submit an application through the mail, at a voter registration agency, or at a local driver’s license examination facility through the 8th day before Election Day; or

Submit an application through a voter registration drive no later than 22 days before Election Day.

If you miss the above deadlines, you may register in-person at a voter service and polling center in your county through Election Day.

In Colorado, you can register to vote online here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.