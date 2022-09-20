Homeowner finds snake in toilet

The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.(Eufaula Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (Gray News) – A resident in Alabama found a surprise in their toilet Friday.

The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.

Officers removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a “more suitable habitat,” the department said.

The snake was a harmless gray rat snake.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
Swatting calls graphic.
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt
S. Academy/Jet Wing Drive crash 9/19/2022
Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason