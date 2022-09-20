Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight

Dutch Bros. robbery 9/20/22.
Dutch Bros. robbery 9/20/22.(kKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Dr., a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Last time this article was updated, the suspect was at large.

