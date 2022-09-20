Driver dies after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker

A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELCO, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials, the tanker was stopped at a light when the driver of an SUV slammed into it at a high speed.

The driver, not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the driver of the tanker was not hurt in the crash. There were no reported gas leaks, but there was some damage to the back of the tanker.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
Swatting calls graphic.
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt
S. Academy/Jet Wing Drive crash 9/19/2022
Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
The incident was reported around 2 Tuesday morning. Police say no one was in the excavator...
WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Sheriff: Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair