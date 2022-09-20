Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash.

Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday.

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency,” a statement from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams reads. “I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together.”

The sheriff’s office said Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle and was on the way to work when she collided with a white van. The driver of that van has been identified by law enforcement as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia.

“Gonzalez-Garcia made no attempt to provide Alexis aid despite her obvious injuries. Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield,” Reams said.

The Weld County sheriff says evidence points at Gonzalez-Garcia being drunk at the time of the crash.

Following a statewide manhunt, the sheriff’s office announced late Monday night the suspect was located in Fort Collins and was on his way back to Weld County for questioning.

“The man was tracked to Fort Collins thanks to numerous tips we received from the public about this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Those wishing to help the family of Hein-Nutz can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo. Checks can be sent to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631. Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.