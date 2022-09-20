Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt

Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.(WCSO)
By Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash.

Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday.

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency,” a statement from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams reads. “I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together.”

The sheriff’s office said Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle and was on the way to work when she collided with a white van. The driver of that van has been identified by law enforcement as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia.

“Gonzalez-Garcia made no attempt to provide Alexis aid despite her obvious injuries. Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield,” Reams said.

The Weld County sheriff says evidence points at Gonzalez-Garcia being drunk at the time of the crash.

Following a statewide manhunt, the sheriff’s office announced late Monday night the suspect was located in Fort Collins and was on his way back to Weld County for questioning.

“The man was tracked to Fort Collins thanks to numerous tips we received from the public about this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Those wishing to help the family of Hein-Nutz can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo. Checks can be sent to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631. Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
Swatting calls graphic.
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
S. Academy/Jet Wing Drive crash 9/19/2022
Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

The incident was reported around 2 Tuesday morning. Police say no one was in the excavator...
WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
Picture: Colorado Springs Police Department/MGN
Judge says alleged Planned Parenthood shooter can be forcibly medicated
9.20.22
Heating up
Dane Kallungi is accused of killing Jepsy Amaga Kallungi in 2019, when she was last heard from
Colorado Springs murder trial pushed out months for a man accused of killing his wife in 2019