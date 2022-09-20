Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds.

The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m.

Police have confirmed that the death was a suicide. The person was not a student at the school. There is no danger to students or faculty, and school day is continuing as scheduled.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. The National Suicide Hotline is available 24/7 at 988.

Editor’s Note: 11 News does not typically report on suicides. We have chosen to do so in this case because of the public nature of where the incident occurred.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
Swatting calls graphic.
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt
S. Academy/Jet Wing Drive crash 9/19/2022
Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel

Latest News

The crushed patrol car at the crash scene on Sept. 16, 2022.
Woman seriously hurt after train hits police cruiser in northern Colorado
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
The incident was reported around 2 Tuesday morning. Police say no one was in the excavator...
WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
9.20.22
One more hot day