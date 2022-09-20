Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds.

The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m.

Police have confirmed that the death was a suicide. The person was not a student at the school. There is no danger to students or faculty, and school day is continuing as scheduled.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. The National Suicide Hotline is available 24/7 at 988.

Editor’s Note: 11 News does not typically report on suicides. We have chosen to do so in this case because of the public nature of where the incident occurred.

