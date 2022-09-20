1 hospitalized following a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

At about noon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to a working structure fire in the 3100 block of Sinton Road. The structure appears to be an apartment complex east of I-25 and just north of W. Fillmore Street.

CSFD is reporting one person was transported “with lights and sirens” to a local hospital. Last time this article was updated, details on how seriously the person was injured were not available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3129 Sinton Rd. Engine 9 is on scene reporting light smoke showing from from a unit — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 20, 2022

