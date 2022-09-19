Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief.

A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity to call 719-583-6250.

Know me?

Seeking help in IDing/locating this woman, a suspect in dog theft in Pueblo West. She stole the dog & sold it to another individual. Dog has been returned to original owner. Know her call PCSO @ 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867 or at https://t.co/Wv4Q1SgENL pic.twitter.com/C2g7kGG9Xx — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) September 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.