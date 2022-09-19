Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver hit two cars after running a red light and fled from the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of South Academy and Jet Wing Drive after 9 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a pickup truck did not stop at a red light and crashed into two cars in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the area before officers arrived. The driver of one of the cars was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Parts of the intersection were closed for several hours as officers investigated, but reopened around 2 a.m.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

