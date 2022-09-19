Nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and Atlanta coming next year

Colorado Spings Airport generic
Colorado Spings Airport generic(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flying between Colorado Springs and Atlanta just got easier!

The Colorado Springs Airport announced Monday that it would begin offering nonstop flights between the two cites next summer.

“We cannot express how excited we are that our partners at Delta Air Lines have added Atlanta nonstop service at the Colorado Springs Airport back to their schedule. This route opens a large network of domestic and international travel for Colorado Springs,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation for COS.

The airport was originally aiming for the new flights to take off Aug. 8 of this year, but due to overall network modifications, the start date is now slated for next June.

The Colorado Springs Airport has proven small but mighty over the last year, with a recent report ranking it fifth in the country for post-pandemic growth. For more information on the airport or to book a flight, click here.

