Men accused in slew of burglaries in Pueblo, including ATM theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives found an ATM stashed in a shed while investigating a string of recent burglaries in Pueblo.

Pueblo police were led to a home in the 2600 block of South Prairie Avenue Friday after being tipped off that the burglary suspects were on scene with some of the stolen items. Forty-year-old Casey Green was arrested right away, while suspect Anthony Deckert, 24, allegedly tried to make a run for it. Deckert didn’t get far and was quickly taken into custody as well. A third man found on scene was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Along with the ATM, police say they found several bottles of stolen liquor and numerous cartons of cigarettes stockpiled at the house. The ATM and at least some of the liquor were reportedly stolen from Graham’s Grill off Pueblo Boulevard and Northern during two separate break-ins. Surveillance video released by the police department Sept. 9 shows two men lugging the ATM out the door, nearly dropping it once:

Watch as a pair of burglars carry an ATM out the door of a Pueblo bar and grill.

Police say the suspects are also linked to burglaries at Big Bear Wine and Liquor, Elmwood Golf Course, Alta Convenience and Riverside Bar and Grill.

Green and Deckert are both facing charges of burglary and theft.

Arrest photos of Casey Green and Anthony Deckert. (Pueblo Police Department)

