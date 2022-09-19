Men accused in slew of burglaries in Pueblo, including ATM theft

Surveillance still of burglars carrying an ATM out of Graham's Grill on Sept. 8. Detectives...
Surveillance still of burglars carrying an ATM out of Graham's Grill on Sept. 8. Detectives say they have identified the suspects as Casey Green and Anthony Deckert.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:04 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives found an ATM stashed in a shed while investigating a string of recent burglaries in Pueblo.

Pueblo police were led to a home in the 2600 block of South Prairie Avenue Friday after being tipped off that the burglary suspects were on scene with some of the stolen items. Forty-year-old Casey Green was arrested right away, while suspect Anthony Deckert, 24, allegedly tried to make a run for it. Deckert didn’t get far and was quickly taken into custody as well. A third man found on scene was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Along with the ATM, police say they found several bottles of stolen liquor and numerous cartons of cigarettes stockpiled at the house. The ATM and at least some of the liquor were reportedly stolen from Graham’s Grill off Pueblo Boulevard and Northern during two separate break-ins. Surveillance video released by the police department Sept. 9 shows two men lugging the ATM out the door, nearly dropping it once:

Watch as a pair of burglars carry an ATM out the door of a Pueblo bar and grill.

Police say the suspects are also linked to burglaries at Big Bear Wine and Liquor, Elmwood Golf Course, Alta Convenience and Riverside Bar and Grill.

Green and Deckert are both facing charges of burglary and theft.

Arrest photos of Casey Green and Anthony Deckert.
Arrest photos of Casey Green and Anthony Deckert.(Pueblo Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
A 2015 photo of Longs Peak.
Popular route on Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in northeast Springs neighborhood

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: National Preparedness Month more than a formality
Graham's Grill ATM burglary
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant
S. Academy/Jet Wing Drive crash 9/19/2022
Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene
Hot to start the week, rain by Wednesday
Hot start to the week