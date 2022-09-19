Judge says alleged clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated

DENVER (AP) - A federal judge says a mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial.

Monday’s ruling followed a hearing this summer on Robert Dear’s treatment. His prosecution in the attack has stalled because he has been repeatedly found mentally incompetent since his arrest and he has refused to take anti-psychotic medication for delusional disorder.

Dear’s lawyers and experts said the government’s plan did not take into account Dear’s age and his health problems.

____

The order, obtained by KKTV 11 News, can be read below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.