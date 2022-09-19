Judge says alleged clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated

Picture: Colorado Springs Police Department/MGN
Picture: Colorado Springs Police Department/MGN(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A federal judge says a mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial.

Monday’s ruling followed a hearing this summer on Robert Dear’s treatment. His prosecution in the attack has stalled because he has been repeatedly found mentally incompetent since his arrest and he has refused to take anti-psychotic medication for delusional disorder.

Dear’s lawyers and experts said the government’s plan did not take into account Dear’s age and his health problems.

____

The order, obtained by KKTV 11 News, can be read below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
A 2015 photo of Longs Peak.
Popular route on Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in northeast Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Swatting calls graphic.
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
Dog theft suspect.
Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it
Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run
Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado