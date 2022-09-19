FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Denver Police Department appear to have received fake calls about possible emergencies on Monday.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed with 11 News that they received a call claiming there was an active shooter situation Monday afternoon. However, the call appears to be unfounded. The Denver Police Department received a report of a “threat” and Denver East High School and that report also appears to be unfounded.

A spokesperson for CSPD says the call in Colorado Springs may have been an instance of “swatting.” “Swatting,” is when someone makes a prank call to police claiming an emergency and provides a real address for officers to respond to.

At about 3 p.m., Alamosa School District in southern Colorado placed all of their schools on lockdown after receiving a report of a gun on school grounds.

11 News received the following statement from the FBI Denver Field Office:

“The FBI is aware of numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk and drains law enforcement resources. Most swatting cases are handled by local and state law enforcement agencies. The FBI often provides resources and guidance in these investigations and can recommend cases for federal prosecution. FBI Denver is working with local law enforcement on some of these swatting incidents involving schools in our region.”

The calls are under investigation. Anyone making a “swatting” call can face serious charges.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of East High School on a report a threat at the school. At this point, the threat has been unfounded -- no reports of injuries. This is an active scene. We will post updates to this thread as made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/C5u42jJ7tF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 19, 2022

