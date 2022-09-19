FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Denver Police Department appear to have received fake calls about possible emergencies on Monday.
A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed with 11 News that they received a call claiming there was an active shooter situation Monday afternoon. However, the call appears to be unfounded. The Denver Police Department received a report of a “threat” and Denver East High School and that report also appears to be unfounded.
A spokesperson for CSPD says the call in Colorado Springs may have been an instance of “swatting.” “Swatting,” is when someone makes a prank call to police claiming an emergency and provides a real address for officers to respond to.
At about 3 p.m., Alamosa School District in southern Colorado placed all of their schools on lockdown after receiving a report of a gun on school grounds.
11 News received the following statement from the FBI Denver Field Office:
The calls are under investigation. Anyone making a “swatting” call can face serious charges.
