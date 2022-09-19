Colorado Springs police looking for missing 14-year-old

Jordan Stanle
Jordan Stanle(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:44 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy.

Jordan Stanle was reported missing over the weekend. The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted the above photo late Sunday night and asked the public to help locate him. Jordan is considered an at-risk juvenile.

Jordan is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds and was last seen dressed in all black.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call right away at 719-444-7000.

No further information has been provided at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in northeast Springs neighborhood
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
A 2015 photo of Longs Peak.
Popular route on Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery

Latest News

S. Academy/Jet Wing Drive crash 9/19/2022
Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene
Hot to start the week, rain by Wednesday
Hot start to the week
A 2015 photo of Longs Peak.
Popular route on Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
Police and crime tape at the scene of a shooting at a house party in east Colorado Springs.
1 shot at Colorado Springs house party