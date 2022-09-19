Colorado Springs police looking for missing 14-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy.

Jordan Stanle was reported missing over the weekend. The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted the above photo late Sunday night and asked the public to help locate him. Jordan is considered an at-risk juvenile.

Jordan is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds and was last seen dressed in all black.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call right away at 719-444-7000.

No further information has been provided at the time of this writing.

