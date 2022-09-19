Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large.

Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency,” a statement from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams reads. “I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together.”

The Weld County Sheriff says he believes the driver of the vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia and that the suspect is living in the United States illegally. The sheriff adds there is evidence that was recovered at the scene of the crash including a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card. The sheriff says there is also evidence Gonzalez-Garcia was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

“Alexis was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred,” the news release adds. " Gonzalez-Garcia made no attempt to provide Alexis ad despite her obvious injuries. Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield.”

The suspect is described as a slightly heavy-set Latino man in his 40s, standing at about 5′7″. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-239-4501 and reference case number 3A221639. You have the option of remaining anonymous.

The public can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo. Checks can be sent to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 1950, 0 St., Greeley, CO 80631. Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter.

