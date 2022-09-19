2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.(TCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.

The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case with the public on Monday.

Both Jerry and Emily are now wanted on multiple charges. If seen, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
A 2015 photo of Longs Peak.
Popular route on Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in northeast Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Colorado Spings Airport generic
Nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and Atlanta coming next year
Brian Alford
Judge rules suspect in deadly shooting at Springs Kum & Go can bond out of jail
Jordan Stanle
Colorado Springs police looking for missing 14-year-old
9.19.22
Hot start to the week