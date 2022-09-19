1 killed in shooting at home near Powers and Carefree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a house in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Drive just after 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers found the single victim already deceased when they reached the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide but have not elaborated further. There are no reports of any arrests made, and police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with knowledge on the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

The shooting is one of at least four reported in Colorado Springs since Friday. Police are investigating a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, a shooting outside a motel Saturday night, and a deadly shooting off I-25 in the downtown area in the middle of the day Friday. In addition, a man was arrested for firing a gun in a neighborhood near Briargate Saturday night, which damaged several homes but did not injury anyone.

