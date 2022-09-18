Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Teague
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs along Bijou.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Judge says ‘all force reasonably necessary’ can be used to get Letecia Stauch to appear in court
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
The 2022 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
WATCH: International Association of Fire Fighters holds memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon starting line.
Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon