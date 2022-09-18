Popular route on Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the most popular 14er routes in the state is closed until further notice for a body recovery.

Rocky Mountain National Park announced the closure Saturday in a social media post, citing the death of a climber found high on Longs Peak:

No further information has been released.

Longs Peak is considered one of Colorado’s toughest 14ers and one that casual hikers are better off skipping. Unlike the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak, which is long but otherwise a standard hiking trail, those who tackle Longs Peak will find themselves boulder-hopping and scrambling the closer to the summit they get. There are multiple points along the route where slips and falls can lead to serious injury, if not death. Dozens of people have lost their lives on the mountain, and many of those have been on the Keyhole Route.

“Remember, the Keyhole Route to the summit of Longs Peak is NOT a hike. This is a challenging climb that crosses vertical rock faces and requires scrambling. Proper planning and preparation are critical to a safe and successful climb,” Rocky Mountain National Park said in a social media post earlier in the summer.

A video by the National Park Service that can be viewed here discusses the unique challenges and risks of climbing Longs Peak.

