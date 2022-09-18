Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in northeast Springs neighborhood

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say several houses were damaged when a man started shooting off a gun in a northeast Springs neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers were called to Jasper Falls Place just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of gunshots. They were still hearing shots fired as they pulled up to the scene.

“Officers approached the suspect, gave him verbal orders to drop his weapon, and the suspect immediately complied,” police said.

Suspect Sidney Mason was then taken into custody. Online records show he’s being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.

No injuries were reported.

The neighborhood is located near Research and Powers.

