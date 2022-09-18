Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night.

Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.

The pedestrian is expected to survive but suffered serious injuries, a lieutenant told 11 News. He was conscious when officers got on scene. There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the vehicles.

Southbound Powers was closed for a few hours at Astrozon. It was back open by early Sunday morning.

The pedestrian could be cited for the collision. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

