Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night.

Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.

The pedestrian is expected to survive but suffered serious injuries, a lieutenant told 11 News. He was conscious when officers got on scene. There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the vehicles.

Southbound Powers was closed for a few hours at Astrozon. It was back open by early Sunday morning.

The pedestrian could be cited for the collision. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Teague
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs along Bijou.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Judge says ‘all force reasonably necessary’ can be used to get Letecia Stauch to appear in court
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff

Latest News

Police and crime tape at the scene of a shooting at a house party in east Colorado Springs.
1 shot at Colorado Springs house party
The 2022 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
WATCH: International Association of Fire Fighters holds memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon starting line.
Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel