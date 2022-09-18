Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel

(KWTX #1)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday.

Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting.

“The victim was shot one time in the groin in front of his wife and children in the parking lot of the motel. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital by his wife,” police said.

The suspect was last seen biking away from the area. Officers were told he was wearing a dark helmet that concealed his face. No further suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

