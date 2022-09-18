1 shot at Colorado Springs house party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gunshots erupted in the middle of a house party overnight, injuring one person.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Ivy Hill Drive around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. The neighborhood is located near Tutt and Carefree. The victim had already been taken to the hospital and partygoers had scattered by the time police pulled up. Officers later tracked the victim to an area hospital; their condition is unknown.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Officers are still trying to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

