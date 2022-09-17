Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot restaurant staff and then barricaded themself inside a home in southeast Colorado Springs is now in custody.

Police put Farrington Street and surrounding blocks on a shelter-in-place order for about an hour Saturday morning while they tried to convince the suspect and another family member to come out of the house. The neighborhood was given the “all clear” just before 7 a.m.

The situation started around 3:30 Saturday morning when a restaurant in the 500 block of South Circle called 911 reporting a customer who waved a gun around and threatened to return to shoot them.

“During the investigation a suspect was identified and their location was found. When officers arrived at a single family home in the 2000 block of Farrington Street, they gave lawful orders for the suspect to surrender,” police said. “A resident inside the home was contacted by phone, and they and the suspect refused to exit.”

Police issued the shelter-in-place order for Farrington Street and a portion of Aeroplaza Drive and Wineskin Circle just after 6 a.m.

After spending the better part of an hour trying to convince the pair to exit the house, police say both finally came out.

“After explaining the situation multiple times to the resident and another family member, the suspect exited and was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

The suspect has been identified as Alexis Campuzano.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.