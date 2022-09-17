Man found guilty of killing 2 women in Colorado more than 4 decades after their bodies were found

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - About four decades after two women were killed in Colorado, a man was found guilty of murder.

The Colorado District Attorneys Council (CDAC) shared the details on the case and the verdict with the public on Friday. According to the CDAC, Annette Schnee was 21 when she went missing while hitchhiking from Breckenridge to Blue River on Jan. 6 1982. That same night, 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer was hitchhiking from Breckenridge to Alma when she went missing.

“Oberholtzer’s husband reported her missing and the next morning they discovered Bobbi Jo’s driver’s license and other ID cards, her blue backpack, an orange booty, wool glove, and tissue covered in blood. Later that afternoon, her body was found 400 feet from the top of Hoosier Pass, off the road, hidden by snowbanks. She had been shot twice,” part of a news release from the CDAC reads.

On July 3, a boy found the body of Schnee while he was fishing. Schnee had been shot in the back and was wearing an orange booty that matched the one from the Oberholtzer scene.

The case went cold, but the Schnee family eventually hired a man named Charlie McCormick who worked the case for decades. McCormick eventually learned about the services of United Data Connect and was able to use DNA evidence from the scene to identify a suspect.

On March 22, 2021 Alan Phillips was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree kidnapping for both victims. Following a trial that started on Aug. 29 and ended on Sept. 15, a jury convicted Phillips on all eight charges. Phillips is currently 71 and faces life in prison.

“It is an incredible feeling to have justice after so long, and to bring some closure to the families,” Deputy District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District Mark Hurlbert said according to the CDAC. “This absolutely gives hope

to people. This case being so old, this shows there’s no case that can’t be solved.”

