COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Week four on the high school football scene brings match-ups between Palmer Ridge and Smoky Hill, Rampart and Dakota Ridge, Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Pomona and more.

Fountain Fort-Carson VS Pomona

Green Mountain VS. Pueblo County

Smoky Hill VS Palmer Ridge

Rampart VS Dakota Ridge

Coronado VS Pueblo Central

Pueblo East VS Lutheran

Wheat Ridge VS Sand Creek

Fort Morgan VS Pueblo County

Mesa Ridge VS Doherty

