Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was...
The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.

More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles after a passerby reported the fire around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was confined to a few structures but heavy smoke poured through adjacent businesses including the pet hotel called Cat Place LA, where 17 cats perished and two were rescued.

The injured firefighter was being treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs along Bijou.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Stephen Teague
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
Some police vehicles can still be seen at the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch on Sept. 16, 2022.
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree

Latest News

From left: Ted Heredia, Michael Bundy
2 arrested following police chase, standoff in Pueblo
The 2022 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
WATCH: International Association of Fire Fighters holds memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin