3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning.

According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.

Authorities say everyone involved in the crash was killed. First responders found two people in the first plane, while the pilot was the sole person on board the second aircraft. No one has been identified at the time of this writing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to investigators is urged to come forward. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says to call Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail referencing case number 22-04695 or email lgalloway@bouldercounty.org.

The crash remains under investigation.

