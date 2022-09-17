3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado

One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.
One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning.

According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.

Authorities say everyone involved in the crash was killed. First responders found two people in the first plane, while the pilot was the sole person on board the second aircraft. No one has been identified at the time of this writing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to investigators is urged to come forward. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says to call Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail referencing case number 22-04695 or email lgalloway@bouldercounty.org.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs along Bijou.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Stephen Teague
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
Some police vehicles can still be seen at the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch on Sept. 16, 2022.
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree

Latest News

The 2022 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
WATCH: International Association of Fire Fighters holds memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
Warm & Breezy Weekend
Warming up through the weekend
Stephen Teague
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
LEFT: Annette Schnee. RIGHT: Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer.
Man found guilty of killing 2 women in Colorado more than 4 decades after their bodies were found