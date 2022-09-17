2 arrested following police chase, standoff in Pueblo

From left: Ted Heredia, Michael Bundy
From left: Ted Heredia, Michael Bundy(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are facing a laundry list of charges including attempted murder on a peace officer following an hours-long standoff in Pueblo Friday night.

Both suspects are convicted felons, and the younger of the two -- a teenager -- was listed as one of the city’s most wanted suspects just last week, police said.

The incident started just before 6:30 p.m. when the suspects were caught red-handed trying to break into a garage.

“Suspects fired shots when a citizen saw [them],” police said.

Officers spotted the men a short time later driving in a Jeep and a chase began.

“During the pursuit, the suspects fired guns at the police,” the Pueblo Police Department said. “No police officers or citizens were injured. Police used several tactics to end the pursuit but were unsuccessful.”

The suspects eventually ditched the Jeep and ran from the officers. They were later found in a home in the 1600 block of East 14th Street.

“Two people exited the residence when police were making announcements to exit the residence. A third person refused to exit the residence,” police said.

The standoff finally ended when law enforcement went into the home and took that suspect into custody. He has been identified as 26-year-old Ted Heredia. Heredia is facing the following charges: attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, crimes against at-risk adult, reckless endangerment and parole violation.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Michael Bundy, has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, crimes against at-risk adult, reckless endangerment and vehicular eluding. He was already facing an equally long list of charges on unrelated warrants: motor vehicle theft, careless driving, vehicular eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, contempt of court - weapon offense, and failure to comply - first-degree criminal trespass.

Police say the Jeep the men were allegedly driving was stolen.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs along Bijou.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Stephen Teague
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
Some police vehicles can still be seen at the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch on Sept. 16, 2022.
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree

Latest News

The 2022 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
WATCH: International Association of Fire Fighters holds memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado
Warm & Breezy Weekend
Warming up through the weekend