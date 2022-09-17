2 arrested following police chase, standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are facing a laundry list of charges including attempted murder on a peace officer following an hours-long standoff in Pueblo Friday night.

Both suspects are convicted felons, and the younger of the two -- a teenager -- was listed as one of the city’s most wanted suspects just last week, police said.

The incident started just before 6:30 p.m. when the suspects were caught red-handed trying to break into a garage.

“Suspects fired shots when a citizen saw [them],” police said.

Officers spotted the men a short time later driving in a Jeep and a chase began.

“During the pursuit, the suspects fired guns at the police,” the Pueblo Police Department said. “No police officers or citizens were injured. Police used several tactics to end the pursuit but were unsuccessful.”

The suspects eventually ditched the Jeep and ran from the officers. They were later found in a home in the 1600 block of East 14th Street.

“Two people exited the residence when police were making announcements to exit the residence. A third person refused to exit the residence,” police said.

The standoff finally ended when law enforcement went into the home and took that suspect into custody. He has been identified as 26-year-old Ted Heredia. Heredia is facing the following charges: attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, crimes against at-risk adult, reckless endangerment and parole violation.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Michael Bundy, has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, crimes against at-risk adult, reckless endangerment and vehicular eluding. He was already facing an equally long list of charges on unrelated warrants: motor vehicle theft, careless driving, vehicular eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, contempt of court - weapon offense, and failure to comply - first-degree criminal trespass.

Police say the Jeep the men were allegedly driving was stolen.

