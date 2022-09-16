Suspect on the run following shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are searching for the gunman following a shooting near downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning.
Police tweeted just after noon that there was a shooting in the area of I-25 and Bijou Street (exit 142) and advised people to avoid the area.
We are working to get more information now; keep refreshing this page.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.