Suspect on the run following shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are searching for the gunman following a shooting near downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police tweeted just after noon that there was a shooting in the area of I-25 and Bijou Street (exit 142) and advised people to avoid the area.

Shooting in the area of I-25 and W. Bijou St. Suspect in the area, on foot. Stay out of the area as police units check the area for the suspect. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 16, 2022

I-25 and W. Bijou St. continues to be an active scene. K-9 units and multiple officers in the area checking for a suspect. Stay inside and avoid the area.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 16, 2022

