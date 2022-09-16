Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning.

Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.

Palmer was on a brief secure status this morning due to police activity in the area. No students or staff were involved in the situation and secure status has been lifted. Students are encouraged to get to class as soon as possible. — CSSD11 (@CSSD11) September 16, 2022

Police have confirmed only limited details at this time and have not said what the victim’s condition is or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.