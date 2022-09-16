Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning.
Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.
Police have confirmed only limited details at this time and have not said what the victim’s condition is or what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
