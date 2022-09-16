Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Teague
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs along Bijou.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Judge says ‘all force reasonably necessary’ can be used to get Letecia Stauch to appear in court

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a...
Biden to host 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II
This photo provided by law enforcement shows 33-year-old Heather Adkins.
Mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism
A 2015 photo of Longs Peak.
Popular route on Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery