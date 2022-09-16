International Association of Fire Fighters hold memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs

The 2022 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
The 2022 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial(KKTV / Ryan Moore)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold a memorial for fallen firefighters at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

This is the first time the event will be held in-person since 2019, and the names of 469 firefighters will be memorialized on the Memorial Wall of Honor. The reading of these names started Friday afternoon.

According to the IAFF, “The ceremony honors all line of duty deaths, and the wall includes the names of those who died on the scene or succumbed to occupational illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, and suicide.”

The wall, a number of granite stones that stand in the park, currently holds 8,652 names that date back to 1918.

Some photos of the event can be viewed below.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

