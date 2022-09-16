Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent
Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.

The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.

Needless to say, if you’re planning to visit Manitou, Pikes Peak or climb the Incline this weekend, you may want to tweak your plans.

Below are the closures for each day while the races are underway:

Saturday

Closures will be in effect on Manitou Avenue, Ruxton Avenue and some side streets from 4:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Road closures in Manitou Springs on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Road closures in Manitou Springs on Saturday, Sept. 17.(City of Manitou Springs)

The summit will be closed until 10 a.m. to all visitors, including Ascent spectators. Access to the North Slope Recreation Area will still be available starting at 7:30 a.m.

The Incline will be closed from 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

SUNDAY

Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to Pawnee Avenue from 5 a.m.-9 a.m.

Manitou Avenue and neighboring side streets will be closed from Old Mans Trail to Ruxton Avenue from 6:30 a.m.-7:40 a.m. Ruxton Avenue will be closed during that time.

Road closures in Manitou Springs for Sunday, Sept. 18.
Road closures in Manitou Springs for Sunday, Sept. 18.(City of Manitou Springs)

Because the marathon is a longer race than the Ascent, the Incline will be closed all day Sunday.

Access to the Pikes Peak summit Sunday will not be affected.

