Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning

The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.(Krave Inc via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A company that made illegal flavored nicotine gummies has discontinued the item following a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA sent a letter last month to VPR Brands, the name behind Krave Nic, warning the company was not authorized to make, sell or distribute such products.

The agency said the gummies were particularly concerning because they resemble kid-friendly candy products and they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death in young children.

The gummies contained one milligram of nicotine and came in three different flavors, such as “blue razz” and “cherry bomb.”

Krave said the tobacco-free products were meant for adults.

The FDA said such gummies are “a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree
A bear was rescued from a Colorado Springs neighborhood on 9/14/2022
Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood
The new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway opened 9/14/2022
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
Colorado Springs police have asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez, who has been missing...
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating missing woman

Latest News

At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
The calf, which already weighs 57 pounds, is already meeting milestones like nursing and...
Endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
Detectives arrested Jeffrey Young, 51, on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.
Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hosts a breakfast with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South...
Harris meets with South Africa's president
Officer Dillon Vakoff
WATCH: Memorial service for fallen Colorado officer at 10 a.m.